Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Police ask for help identifying young woman found dead in south Phoenix

On April 5, police found a young woman dead near 9th Street and Broadway Road.
On April 5, police found a young woman dead near 9th Street and Broadway Road.(Phoenix Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman found dead in south Phoenix over two months ago. On April 5, officers found a young woman dead near 9th Street and Jones Avenue, which is just north of Broadway Road. It’s unclear how or where specifically officers found the woman. Police have not said how she died.

Officers believe the woman is between 17 and 25 years old and was wearing a t-shirt, blue striped sports pants, and wedge shoes. Detectives also released a sketch of the woman in a tweet Thursday morning. If you have any information or recognize the woman, call Phoenix police at (602) 534-2121.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

1 million people in the Phoenix area are driving cars under a recall
Woman Pays It Forward to Phoenix mail carrier
Officials say broken rail, lack of guardrails led to train derailment in Tempe
Officials say broken rail, lack of guardrails led to train derailment in Tempe
According to CARFAX, in the Phoenix area alone, there are about 1 million cars on the road...
Phoenix has 1 million vehicles driving around with open recalls
Victim of Phoenix cellphone store attack recovering at home