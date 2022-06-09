Phoenix mail carrier wins Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid it Forward in a north Phoenix neighborhood to Carol Bryant, a mail carrier loved by everyone in her community.

Katie Sprute nominated Carol. “She has demonstrated such kindness and a strong since of community with everybody around here. I felt truly blessed that she was going to be our mail carrier; she gives all kinds of love to the dogs and the kids in the neighborhood. She really looks out for all our neighbors,” said Katie.

Carol has been with the US Postal Service for 39 years; she watches out for the neighbor dogs and waves to the kids. Because of her hard work and help in the neighborhood, her customers wanted to pay it forward to her.

So Katie and I found her during her route and surprised Carol. “It has been such a pleasure having your as our postal person for all these years. The love that you showed our neighbors at the end of my street, the care that your provide for all the kids and the dogs. We just want you to know you are very valued, so here’s a little something,” said Katie.

Carol loves animals so much she’s going to donate a large portion of her $500 to an animal charity. There is no better feeling than knowing that you are appreciated and Carol was touched. “It feels great to know they even notice. That’s awesome,” she said.

