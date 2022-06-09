Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Phoenix gas station owner sells cheaper gas to help others

Singh and his wife are working extra hours right now to lessen the blow from lower gas prices.
Singh and his wife are working extra hours right now to lessen the blow from lower gas prices.(Arizona's Family)
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix gas station owner is losing money at his pumps to try and help his customers. Jaswiendre Singh owns the station at the corner of Osborn Road and 20th Street. He showed us that his supplier sells him gas at $5.66 a gallon as of Wednesday night. But Singh is selling the gas for $5.19 a gallon. That is 47 cents cheaper than the purchase price.

TRENDING: Man accused of brutally beating cellphone store employee in Phoenix identified

With customers buying around 1,000 per day on average, Singh is losing out on around $500 a day. But he says it’s worth it. “To give a break to the customer and my community. People don’t have the money right now,” Singh said. “My mother and my father did teach us to help if you have something. If you have something you have to share with other people.” Singh gives praise to God for his ability to help others. He and his wife are working more to offset the losses they are feeling at the pump. They make their money inside the store.

Phoenix gas station owner losing money to help customers with low prices

When we spoke to Singh in March, he was selling his gas for 10 cents less than he bought it per gallon. With prices going up around a dollar more a gallon since then, he wanted to try and help as much as he could and lowered the price even more. “God gave me help. It doesn’t matter. We are not here to make money right now. I’m very happy to help the other people.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New law will allow more flags to be flown in HOA communities
Phoenix gas station owner losing hundreds of dollars to offer cheap gas
Family members help police catch suspect who beat Phoenix cellphone store worker
Lake and Finchem want electronic ballot-counting machines banned for November's election.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate, lawmaker file motion to stop use of electronic voting machines
It's a tight race between Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson.
New poll numbers show Arizona governor’s race nearly tied among GOP candidates