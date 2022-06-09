Phoenix Fire helps 3 separate hikers on Camelback Mountain amid heat warnings

Your Life
The Phoenix Fire Department helped three separate hikers on Camelback Mountain on Thursday.
The Phoenix Fire Department helped three separate hikers on Camelback Mountain on Thursday.(Source: Phoenix Fire Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a busy morning for the Phoenix Fire Department at Camelback Mountain on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the popular Echo Canyon Trail for reports of a man who overheated while hiking. Rescue teams made their way up the trail and found the 69-year-old man who needed help. The man wasn’t able to make it back down himself, so firefighters used the “big wheel” cart to bring the man down safely. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

While crews were bringing the first hiker down, another hiker, a 26-year-old woman from out of town, asked for medical attention at the base of the mountain. She said she had also been overwhelmed by the heat. Additional firefighters were sent to Camelback Mountain to check on the woman and take her to the hospital.

As crews were preparing to leave the mountain, a third hiker who had made it down to the parking lot on her own asked for a medical evaluation due to concerns over exposure to extensive heat. More fire department units were dispatched to the mountain to treat the 62-year-old woman. Those crews took her to the hospital in stable condition. Due to the Excessive Heat Warnings, the Phoenix Fire Department tweeted on Wednesday that Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak would be closed throughout main daylight hours through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

