Man shot, killed overnight after argument near I-17 and Bell Road
Traffic on Bell Road is restricted between Interstate 17 and 29th Avenue due to a shooting investigation, police say.
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after being shot during an argument near I-17 and Bell Road, according to Phoenix Police. Witnesses told officers that two men were involved in an argument in the area when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other man. The alleged gunman left the scene, while the victim went to a nearby restaurant to get help and shortly collapsed. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital where police said he later died.
The investigation is ongoing, and there are no further details as to what led up to the shooting or any description of the suspect.
