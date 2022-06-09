Man shot, killed overnight after argument near I-17 and Bell Road

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after being shot during an argument near I-17 and Bell Road, according to Phoenix Police. Witnesses told officers that two men were involved in an argument in the area when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other man. The alleged gunman left the scene, while the victim went to a nearby restaurant to get help and shortly collapsed. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital where police said he later died.

The investigation is ongoing, and there are no further details as to what led up to the shooting or any description of the suspect.

Bell Road will be closed from I-17 to 29th Avenue in both directions due to a police investigation. Please avoid the area for the next several hours. Vehicles exiting the I-17 Bell Road exits will be directed to the east. pic.twitter.com/VsK7EtgdRf — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 9, 2022

