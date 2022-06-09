Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man shot, killed overnight after argument near I-17 and Bell Road

Traffic on Bell Road is restricted between Interstate 17 and 29th Avenue due to a shooting investigation, police say.
Phoenix police have restricted traffic on Bell Road due to a shooting investigation that began...
Phoenix police have restricted traffic on Bell Road due to a shooting investigation that began last night around 9 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer and Jason Sillman
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after being shot during an argument near I-17 and Bell Road, according to Phoenix Police. Witnesses told officers that two men were involved in an argument in the area when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other man. The alleged gunman left the scene, while the victim went to a nearby restaurant to get help and shortly collapsed. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital where police said he later died.

The investigation is ongoing, and there are no further details as to what led up to the shooting or any description of the suspect.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Final goodbye for Officer Adrian Lopez, Sr. to end in Whiteriver, AZ
Final goodbye for Officer Adrian Lopez, Sr. to end in Whiteriver, AZ
Scammers targeting Phoenix-area renters by advertising low prices
Scammers targeting Phoenix-area renters by advertising low prices
New law will allow Arizonans to fly more flags without HOA permission.
Law to allow wider variety of flags to be flown in Arizona HOA communities
Leaders say the growing problem has led to a shortage of referees for youth and high school...
Arizona leaders say parents abusing referees leading to shortage