Man accused of drive-by shooting in Mesa in May arrested

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - On Sunday, May 25, just before midnight, Mesa police officers responded to reports of gunshots in a neighborhood just west of Alma School and Broadway roads. Officers found 98 shell casings between S. Stewart and W. Vine Avenue of various sizes.

According to Mesa police, Jorge de Jesus Rubio, 21, was trying to get into a party at a home on S. Stewart but wasn’t allowed in because of how he acted at a previous party in March. Witnesses told police that Rubio had a gun and another person with him was carrying an assault rifle. When Rubio wasn’t allowed in, he and others with him left and got into their car. Another witness told officers that as Rubio and the others drove off, they shot down the street at the house. The homeowner told police they found two bullet holes in their house and another in a car parked nearby. There were several people in the house during the shooting, including children.

On Tuesday, May 24, Phoenix police stopped Rubio after he was seen doing donuts with his car in an intersection. During their investigation, they found an empty gun case, a loaded black gun, and ammunition in Rubio’s car. The vehicle was then towed. On May 25, Mesa police searched Rubio’s car with a warrant and found two boxes of different brands of 9mm ammunition, loose 9mm ammunition, a 22-round magazine containing two .40 caliber rounds, and an empty Glock gun box. On Wednesday, Rubio was arrested and faces charges, including drive-by shooting, discharging a firearm at an occupied structure, and prohibited possessor.

