Firefighters battle brush fire near freeway in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews are working to put out a brush fire that started on Wednesday afternoon in Avondale. The flames broke out near Interstate 10 and Dysart Road. The flames are burning through grass and brush in the area. Smoke can be seen for miles in the West Valley.

It’s unclear what sparked the flames. However, there was a homeless encampment nearby. So far, no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.