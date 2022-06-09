Las Vegas Elvis-themed wedding chapels reach verbal licensing agreement with Elvis Presley Enterprises

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Elvis is not leaving the building. That’s according to several Las Vegas wedding chapels that said they are close to an agreement to keep Elvis-themed weddings.

In May, the management company for Elvis’ estate sent a cease-and-desist letter to several Elvis themed wedding chapels demanding they stop using his image, name and likeness without consent.

It led to a nerve racking few weeks for chapels, but now they believe their use of The King’s name is no longer in jeopardy.

“Right now, we all have peace of mind and that’s the most important thing,” Viva Las Vegas Weddings marketing manager Sarah Lester said.

The chapels heard nothing from the management company until late last week when they received a verbal apology.

Authentic Brands Group told FOX5:

“We are sorry that recent communication with a small number of Las Vegas based chapels caused confusion and concern. That was never our intention. We are working with the chapels to ensure that the usage of Elvis’ name, image and likeness are in keeping with his legacy. Elvis is embedded into the fabric of Las Vegas, and we embrace and celebrate Elvis fandom. From tribute artists and impersonators to chapels and fan clubs, each and every one of these groups help to keep Elvis relevant for new generations of fans.”

Several chapels said they’ve reached a verbal agreement on a license.

“From what I understand it’s going to be very palatable for all of the chapels,” Lester said. ”Even the smaller chapels - it’s something they will be able to afford.”

It appears the chapels will pay an annual fee, and in return will be able to continue to operate as normal.

“I think what’s happened here is commercially it’s gotten big enough here in Vegas where they want a part of the action now,” Intellectual Property Attorney Jonathan Fountain said.

A final contract has not been signed, so chapel owners said they’ll feel more confident once the agreement is official.

Lester said it’s important the public knows that Elvis will always be a part of Las Vegas.

“[Couples] have peace of mind that his legend will always live on,” Lester said.

The chapels believe the licensing agreement will be official sometime in the next couple weeks.

