Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Kitchen sponges harbor more bacteria than kitchen brushes, researchers say

Kitchen sponges hold on to way more bacteria than a kitchen brush does.
Kitchen sponges hold on to way more bacteria than a kitchen brush does.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Do you have a sponge or brush in your kitchen sink?

If you have a sponge, listen up.

Kitchen sponges hold on to way more bacteria than a kitchen brush does.

Researchers at a Norwegian food research institute say that a “single sponge can harbor a higher number of bacteria than there are people on earth,” including salmonella.

This happens because the sponge stays wet and humid, and it collects food residue. This is a great environment for bacteria looking to grow.

It really doesn’t matter how often you clean the sponge or how often, bacterial growth is just hard to avoid in a wet sponge.

Because brushes dry out, the bacteria die.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The U.S. is one step closer to a 4th COVID-19 vaccine.
US closer to a fourth, ‘more traditional’ COVID-19 vaccine
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
3 sentenced to death for fighting on Ukraine’s side
Final goodbye for Officer Adrian Lopez, Sr. to end in Whiteriver, AZ
Final goodbye for Officer Adrian Lopez, Sr. to end in Whiteriver, AZ
Phoenix police have restricted traffic on Bell Road due to a shooting investigation that began...
Man shot, killed overnight after argument near I-17 and Bell Road
The U.S. is one step closer to a 4th COVID-19 vaccine.
How the Novavax vaccine works