Arizona gubernatorial candidate, lawmaker file motion to stop use of electronic voting machines

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A gubernatorial candidate and a state lawmaker want the courts to stop Arizona from using electronic voting machines for the upcoming midterm elections. Kari Lake and Rep. Mark Finchem, both Republicans, announced they’re seeking a preliminary injunction for the state not to use “unsecure black box electronic voting machines” in November. The injunction is in connection to a lawsuit that was filed in April calling on a jury trial, so using an electronic voting system to count ballots would be unconstitutional.

The pair claim the machines are not “reliably secure” and don’t meet the “constitutional and statutory mandates to guarantee a free and fair election.” Finchem said in a statement the machines are untrustworthy since companies refuse to make their systems and software open to the public and, therefore, violate the Fourteenth Amendment. Lake and Finchem claim the machines have “glaring cybersecurity vulnerabilities,” including allowing for possible remote access, unmonitored network communications and containing secret content. However, a report found on the Arizona Senate’s partisan review of the 2020 election found zero evidence that voting tabulation machines were connected to the internet or the information was compromised. It also found no major problems in the election in Maricopa County.

He said it’s not a partisan issue, saying the “vulnerabilities and insecurity” of the voting tabulation machines were also pointed out by Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen Amy Klobuchar and former senator and current Vice President Kamala Harris. Opponents of using machines to count ballots have said election ballots should be counted by hand. Experts say that’s less accurate than the machines and would take a lot longer. In fact, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, the head of election operations for the county, estimated it would take 2.2 million hours to hand count ballots in the 2022 midterm elections in Maricopa County. That translates into roughly 93 days, he said.

April’s lawsuit names Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Pinal County Board of Supervisors as defendants.

