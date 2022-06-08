Your Life
Yavapai County sheriff seeks early end to probation

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) - Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes is seeking to cut his time on probation short. The elected first-term sheriff was sentenced to a year of supervised probation in December after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of operating a boat under the influence of alcohol.

An attorney for Rhodes says the sheriff has complied with all the terms of his probation and asked the federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Tuesday to terminate the sentence early. Federal prosecutors did not object to the request. The judge has yet to act.

Rhodes was trying to dock a boat for a friend while visiting Lake Powell in August. He ended up hitting two other vessels during three failed attempts.

