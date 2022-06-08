Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers

Expert: Now is the best time to pay down credit cards
By Roxanne Reid and Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - In an effort to fight inflation, The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in two decades.

The rate hikes from the Fed raises interest rates for borrowers. This means applying for a new loan or paying an adjustable-rate loan or credit card will likely cost more.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said your minimum credit card payments could rise.

“It might not look like a lot initially. It might be $10, $20 depending on how much you have on that credit card, but it does add up over time,” Dale said.

She advises, if you have multiple credit card debt, look at which credit card has the highest interest rate and attack that first and put any extra payments on that card.

There is one benefit of the fed raising rates; you could earn more in your savings accounts.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police have identified the man accused of brutally beating a woman at a Phoenix cellphone story...
Man accused of brutally beating cellphone store employee in Phoenix identified
GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters speaks to supporters during his campaign event at American...
Audio shows Trump-endorsed Arizona Senate candidate questioned whether January 6 attack was set up by FBI
Police are investigating a crash near 51st Ave & Pierson
Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run in west Phoenix
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, is scheduled to be...
Arizona executes Frank Atwood for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl