Phoenix’s ‘Bitter & Twisted’ ranked among the 50 best bars in North America

A downtown Phoenix bar is getting international recognition.
A downtown Phoenix bar is getting international recognition.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hip Phoenix bar inside of what used to be the Arizona Prohibition Headquarters is being internationally recognized.

“Bitter & Twisted” in the heart of downtown was ranked #44 on the list. Step inside, and you’ll feel like you’ve taken a step back in time. According to North America’s 50 Best Bars, a large banquette room features high ceilings and a circus theme that feels more like “Cirque du Soleil.” Oh, and the drinks themselves are nothing short of extraordinary.

It’s not the first time the bar has been recognized, either. Bitter & Twisted was nominated and won in 2017 for the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards. It’s also been awarded the Best Cocktail Bar by Phoenix Magazine and named the Best Beverage Program by the Arizona Restaurant Association. Bitter & Twisted has also been featured on Good Morning Arizona, where Arizona’s Family got a lesson in the art of mixology.

Other bars in the West that topped the list:

To see the full list, click/tap here.

