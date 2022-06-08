Phoenix police arrest man caught on camera brutally attacking phone store employee

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have now arrested the man who brutally attacked a young woman near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home on Saturday. On Tuesday morning, Phoenix Police released a video asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen punching and stomping an employee at a Cricket Wireless store.

Graciela Cejudo works at the store directly next door and heard the victim’s screams. “You could hear the girl screaming; the truth is it was very, very loud, and I stopped and grabbed the phone,” she said.

As she was dialing 911, she says the victim ran inside the store she worked at. “I was in shock; I didn’t know what to do. She said just lock the door and call the police, and I grabbed the keys quick as I could. There was a customer coming, so I quickly locked it,” she said.

After the attack, the man can be seen in the video going toward the back of the store and stealing phones and cash. “It was a very traumatic thing for me, because I was looking and I saw all the blood, her face was full of blood,” Cejudo said. She believes the suspect attacked the victim because there weren’t any cars in the parking lot, and he thought no one would hear.

Thankfully, the store Cejudo works at has protective glass and a locked door between her and the customers, but Cejudo says she feels it isn’t enough. “I don’t feel totally safe because I don’t know what these people are capable of doing,” she said.

The suspect’s identity or the charges he’s facing haven’t been released.

ARRESTED



Thank you everyone for all the tips sent in after we posted a video of this suspect assaulting the employee of a cell phone store. Outstanding arrest made by #PHXPD900NET. https://t.co/6Vb8KQrIoK pic.twitter.com/UVHgXCXzuX — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 7, 2022

