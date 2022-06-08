Phoenix mobile homeowners protest GCU expansion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of mobile homeowners took to the streets Tuesday evening to protest neighboring Grand Canyon University’s plans to expand its campus. Many protesters say they are upset with the University’s expansion plans that call for the redevelopment of the university-owed land currently occupied by the mobile home park. Residents of the park fear they’ll be left homeless because of the lack of affordable housing around the Valley.

Residents at Periwinkle Mobile Home Park near 27th Avenue and Colter Street say they’re being forced out of their homes and can’t afford to move. A GCU spokesperson said in early June state funds are available to help residents with moving expenses - up to $7,500 for a single-section mobile home. Residents can also abandon their homes and receive $1,875 or more, depending on the size of the house. Residence said even with government help, it might not be enough to cover expenses and could leave them on the streets. “If they move us up out of here, a lot of people are going to be homeless, and it’s not right,” said one man. “I’ve lived here 28 years, I’m 83 years old, handicapped, and they tell me get out, who cares? Here’s $1,800, bye-bye.”

Some held up signs while walking through the streets. One sign read, “Grand Canyon University leaving families homeless is not Christian,” Another read, “Our future matters too, just like yours.” Most of the picketers shared the same sentiments, expressing disappointment with the University. “I’m so disappointed. I’m ashamed that this is happening. We live in a crisis, housing crisis, and the fact that GCU is evicting people from their homes during these hard times, this type of weather. It’s unconscionable,” said one woman.

In a statement sent to Arizona’s Family, GCU responded to Tuesday’s protest saying in part...

Granted, they must relocate their mobile home but we are doing our best to offer amenities (CityServe furnishings and household goods, other home improvements, possible financial incentives from other parks) to make that transition easier. Landlords in similar situations offer nowhere near those options. If for some reason a home is not movable, we’ll work individually with those folks to address their situation. It’s very early in the process of working individually with these tenants so that we can identify their needs and have moving companies assess their mobile homes.

The University repurchased the Periwinkle property in 2016. A spokesperson says the University told mobile homeowners about the possibility land could be used for campus development in the future. In April, residents received a notice saying they had to be out by October. The University also says they’ll be partnering with Habitat For Humanity to help people repair homes and are offering up to $5,000 to help furnish homes.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.