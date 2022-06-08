Phoenix homeowners march through streets to protest GCU expansion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of Phoenix homeowners took to the streets to protest on Tuesday evening Grand Canyon University’s plans to expand its campus. Many say they are upset with the decision and fear being left homeless because the university owns the property they live on.

Residents at Periwinkle Mobile Home Park near 27th Avenue and Colter Street say they’re being forced out of their homes and can’t afford to move. Some added that even with government help, it might not be enough to cover expenses and leave them on the streets. “If they move us up out of here, a lot of people are going to be homeless, and it’s not right,” said one man. “I’ve lived here 28 years, I’m 83 years old, handicapped and they tell me get out, who cares? Here’s $1,800, bye-bye.”

Some held up signs while walking through the streets. One sign read, “Grand Canyon University leaving families homeless is not Christian,” while another read, “Our future matters too, just like yours.” Most of the picketers shared the same sentiments, expressing disappointment with the university. “I’m so disappointed. I’m ashamed that this is happening. We are living in a crisis, a housing crisis and the fact that GCU is evicting people from their homes during these hard times, this type of weather. It’s unconscionable,” said one woman.

The university repurchased the Periwinkle property in 2016, and a spokesperson says families were told the land would be used for campus development at some point in the future. In April, residents then received a notice saying they had to be out by October. The university also says they’ll be partnering with Habitat For Humanity to help people repair homes and are offering up to $5,000 to help furnish homes.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.