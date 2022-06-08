Phoenix hits 110º for first time in 2022; contest winner to be announced

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s first major heat wave of 2022 has also led to Phoenix’s first 110-degree day of the year. The Valley of the Sun hit the milestone on Wednesday afternoon. Arizona’s Family meteorologists say Phoenix hit 110 at 4:01 p.m. The record for June 8 is 115 degrees, which was recorded in 1985. The average time Phoenix hits 110 degrees is June 11, so we’re a little bit early.

The first 110-degree day at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport also means our 110-degree Day Contest sponsored by Parker & Sons is over. We’ll be contacting the winner within the next few days. The winner of the contest will receive $5,000 from Parker & Sons.

Wednesday is just the start of an excessive heat warning for central and western Arizona. It’ll linger through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to peak in the Valley at around 114 degrees on Saturday. The latest forecast can be found here.

