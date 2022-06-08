Man identified, arrested after robbing Phoenix cell phone store, beating a woman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified the suspect jailed in connection to the brutal beating of a woman at a Cricket Wireless store Saturday evening in Phoenix.

Police say 33-year-old Michael Cook attempted to rob the cellphone store near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. He left the scene with stolen items after punching and kicking a woman multiple times. Police say the woman managed to escape Cook by running to a local business to call for help. Garciela Cejuda, an employee of the business the woman ran to, said that she heard the woman screaming as she was being beaten.

“You could hear the girl screaming; the truth is it was very, very loud,” Cejudo said. “And I stopped and grabbed the phone.” She said that when she heard the screams she started calling 911, and while on the phone, the woman came inside looking for help. She said the woman asked her to lock the door and call the police. “I grabbed the keys quick as I could. There was a customer coming, so I quickly locked it,” Cejudo said.

As seen in surveillance video by police, Cook kicked the woman multiple times and punched her. By reviewing the footage, police were able to identify Cook and arrest him. He has been booked into Maricopa County Jail on charges that include robbery, assault and kidnapping.

