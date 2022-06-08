Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Lotions and Potions offers natural bath and body products

Jaime’s Local Love is sponsored by Subaru
Lotions and Potions specializes in custom-scented natural bath and body products, fragrance...
Lotions and Potions specializes in custom-scented natural bath and body products, fragrance oils, therapeutic grade essential oils, and a complete line of effective aromatherapy products.(Arizona's Family)
By Jaime Cerreta
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been around the Valley for a while, you’ve heard the name Lotions and Potions. Sharon Muir started the business inside MetroCenter back in 1973. Lotions and Potions specializes in custom-scented natural bath and body products, fragrance oils, therapeutic grade essential oils, and a complete line of effective aromatherapy products. Muir and her team say they pioneered and developed the concept of the “Fragrance Blending Bar” with their custom perfumery. They custom-scent your lotions, creams, body wash, and sugar scrubs, as well as massage oils, bubble baths, and hair care products for men and women.

Sharon created her business because of a personal need. She was born with very sensitive skin. Most soaps and other products were irritating as a child, so she always loved using her own naturally formulated body care products.

As a pre-med student, Sharon and her friend read about a chemist whose wife had sensitive skin issues. She called him and purchased his gentle products for herself. Shortly after that, she walked into the brand new MetroCenter Mall in a specialty kiosk area known as “the Alley.” Sharon realized that she should open a small retail store and build a “Fragrance Blending Bar” offering fragrance oils and natural-based body care products. Lotions and Potions was born and would keep Arizonans smelling good for decades to come! It’s important to note, Lotions and Potions carries fragrance-free options too.

Lotions and Potions | Phone: (602) 371-3775 | Address: 4302 N. 7th Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85013 | Website: Lotions-Potions.com | Facebook: Lotions & Potions - Phoenix

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Boxed Up Project created by Arizona teen to help other teens, kids cope with loss
Boxed Up Project created by Arizona teen to help other teens, kids cope with loss
A Valley teen has been accepted to a Navy pilot program.
Phoenix teen chosen for elite Naval flight training program
Juan (left) and Angel
Friendly brothers who love cooking, each other looking for good family
Friendly brothers who love cooking, each other looking for good family