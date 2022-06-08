Lotions and Potions offers natural bath and body products

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been around the Valley for a while, you’ve heard the name Lotions and Potions. Sharon Muir started the business inside MetroCenter back in 1973. Lotions and Potions specializes in custom-scented natural bath and body products, fragrance oils, therapeutic grade essential oils, and a complete line of effective aromatherapy products. Muir and her team say they pioneered and developed the concept of the “Fragrance Blending Bar” with their custom perfumery. They custom-scent your lotions, creams, body wash, and sugar scrubs, as well as massage oils, bubble baths, and hair care products for men and women.

Sharon created her business because of a personal need. She was born with very sensitive skin. Most soaps and other products were irritating as a child, so she always loved using her own naturally formulated body care products.

As a pre-med student, Sharon and her friend read about a chemist whose wife had sensitive skin issues. She called him and purchased his gentle products for herself. Shortly after that, she walked into the brand new MetroCenter Mall in a specialty kiosk area known as “the Alley.” Sharon realized that she should open a small retail store and build a “Fragrance Blending Bar” offering fragrance oils and natural-based body care products. Lotions and Potions was born and would keep Arizonans smelling good for decades to come! It’s important to note, Lotions and Potions carries fragrance-free options too.

Lotions and Potions | Phone: (602) 371-3775 | Address: 4302 N. 7th Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85013 | Website: Lotions-Potions.com | Facebook: Lotions & Potions - Phoenix

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.