Longtime tennis coach at Xavier Prep in Phoenix has died

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix’s Xavier College Preparatory community is mourning the loss of a tennis coach who was a staple at the school for nearly two decades. Officials said Laurie Martin died on Monday after suffering a traumatic brain injury from a fall. She leaves behind her husband, three daughters and a son. Funeral services are pending.

Martin spent 17 years as the tennis coach at the all-girls Xavier Prep, winning five Division I state championships, six state runners-up, including the 2022 season, and 13 sectional/regional titles. Fifteen of her players went on to play at the college level. She had an overall varsity record of 271-16. She won multiple coaches of the year awards throughout her career, including honors from Arizona Interscholastic Association and the Arizona Republic. She was also the 2020 Southwest United States Professional Tennis Association Pro of the Year.

But the school says her biggest accomplishment was starting the no-cut freshman tennis program at Xavier in 2009. Up to 90 freshmen each year would learn the basics of tennis, how to compete and make friends. “Every girl mattered to her. Laurie believed the benefits of being part of a team were so important for girls — growing socially, making friends, and learning the sport — were most important. Winning was secondary. And Laurie accomplished all these goals,” said Sister Lynn Winsor, BVM, Xavier’s athletic director and vice principal for activities.

