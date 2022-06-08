Your Life
It’s going to get hotter this week around Arizona

It's going to be a hot week and weekend around Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The excessive heat warning that started Wednesday for central Arizona and much of western and southern parts of the state will continue through Sunday afternoon. We expect high temperatures to peak Saturday at around 114 degrees in the Valley. However, other desert locations will likely top 115. Overnight lows, for the most part, will be in the 80s. We do not expect lows in the 90s, thankfully.

Tomorrow’s forecasted high is around 110, which would be short of a record. On Friday, we’ve got 112 penciled in. That would break the daily record of 111 that goes back to 1978. Saturday could be a record-tying day. We’ve got 114 in the forecast, and that’s the record, 114 in 1918. Finally, Sunday could also be a record-breaker with a 113 forecast. The current daily record on Sunday is 112, set in 2019.

We are also seeing a bit of moisture flow into Arizona, and we have a few isolated storms in the White Mountains and may see a couple of buildups in southeast Arizona. Thursday, we’ll probably see a few more storms in the mountains and southeast Arizona, but of course, nothing for the Valley.

