Injured construction worker rescued off the roof of a building in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews rescued an injured construction worker off the roof of a building in Scottsdale on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters say the man hurt his leg.

Crews from Scottsdale, Phoenix, Glendale and Tempe fire departments arrived to help the man. Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper shows firefighters in a ladder truck lifting the man into the basket. They then took him to the ground in the basket. He was loaded into an ambulance and driven to the hospital. His condition is unclear. It is unknown how the man hurt his leg.

