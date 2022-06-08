Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Injured construction worker rescued off the roof of a building in Scottsdale

Fire crews say the man hurt his leg.
Fire crews say the man hurt his leg.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews rescued an injured construction worker off the roof of a building in Scottsdale on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters say the man hurt his leg.

Crews from Scottsdale, Phoenix, Glendale and Tempe fire departments arrived to help the man. Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper shows firefighters in a ladder truck lifting the man into the basket. They then took him to the ground in the basket. He was loaded into an ambulance and driven to the hospital. His condition is unclear. It is unknown how the man hurt his leg.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Glendale man says cruise company overcharged him by nearly $1,200
The man was seen on video punching and kicking the employee.
Phoenix police arrest man caught on camera brutally attacking phone store employee
Suspect arrested after assault caught on camera at Phoenix cell phone store
Suspect arrested after assault caught on camera at Phoenix cell phone store
Fight ends with innocent woman shot at Phoenix Walmart at old Metrocenter
Arizona budget proposal includes money for more officers at schools