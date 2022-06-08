First 110 degree day of the season in Phoenix this year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today will be our first 110 degree day of the season in Phoenix!

Plan on temperature starting out in the 80s in the Phoenix metro and only going up from there. We will see that 110 around 4 p.m. this afternoon. High heat continues for the rest of the week with temperatures climbing. By Friday we will see a high of 113, and Saturday will be even worse with a high of around 114.

Please use caution outside, do your best to stay indoors, and drink plenty of water. Some moisture is in the state and that could lead to some isolated thunderstorms over the White Mountains on Wednesday and into the end of the week. Don’t look for much in the way of accumulation as most of the storms will be high based and dry. Lightning strikes could spark fires, so be on alert.

High heat continues through Sunday with temperatures finally falling by the time we get to Monday. Plan on a high of 106 on Monday afternoon. Stay cool out there!

