Deer Valley School District looking to hire new bus drivers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Deer Valley School District is hosting a transportation job fair in order to combat the shortage of bus drivers in their district. The shortage of bus drivers is impacting the nation, and the Valley is no exception to that.

AZ Family’s Gibby Parra went to Deer Valley Wednesday morning to learn the ropes of what it takes to become a bus driver! “We have all the training on sight...you just need to have the right mindset,” said a Deer Valley representative. “You don’t have to have a resume or anything. Just come on out.” There are about 200 buses in the district that drive around 2 million miles a year. Drivers can expect 24 paid holidays, and $16.74 an hour pay. If you’re interested, click here to learn more.

In the words of Gibby, “The wheels on the bus go round and round...all through the day!”

