Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Deer Valley School District looking to hire new bus drivers

There's a bus driver shortage around the country, and AZ Family's Gibby Parra got to get behind the wheel to see what it takes!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Deer Valley School District is hosting a transportation job fair in order to combat the shortage of bus drivers in their district. The shortage of bus drivers is impacting the nation, and the Valley is no exception to that.

AZ Family’s Gibby Parra went to Deer Valley Wednesday morning to learn the ropes of what it takes to become a bus driver! “We have all the training on sight...you just need to have the right mindset,” said a Deer Valley representative. “You don’t have to have a resume or anything. Just come on out.” There are about 200 buses in the district that drive around 2 million miles a year. Drivers can expect 24 paid holidays, and $16.74 an hour pay. If you’re interested, click here to learn more.

In the words of Gibby, “The wheels on the bus go round and round...all through the day!”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix police have arrested and identified the man who is accused of shooting an innocent...
Police identify man who allegedly shot innocent woman at Walmart Metrocenter
Lotions and Potions offers natural bath and body products
Do you have what it takes to be a bus driver? Deer Valley Unified School District needs drivers!
Jaime's Local Love: Lotions & Potions