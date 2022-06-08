Cruise line refunds $1,174 overcharge to Glendale man

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Danny Karas and his wife love to go on cruises. In fact, their last cruise took them up to Alaska. “It was everything we expected it to be,” Danny told On Your Side. “It met all expectations, which is rare.”

Danny says they liked the cruise so much that they decided to book it again using the same company called Norwegian Cruise Line, also known as NCL. “We were going to go cruising back to Alaska, except this time we were going to take two of our best friends,” he said.

Following some credits and payments to NCL, Danny was left with a total balance of around $1,600. Since the NCL cruise is coming up soon, Danny made the final $1,600 payment using his credit card, believing the cruise was then paid off. However, NCL overcharged Danny’s credit card by nearly $1,174, giving him credit for future use.

When he called NCL, Danny said he didn’t want credit for a future cruise. He just wanted $1,174 returned, and they agreed to it. They acknowledged the overcharged. “And they agreed to return the $1,200?” “Yes,” Danny replied.

But that never happened. Instead of returning the money, NCL left the $1,174 as a credit on his account. And that didn’t sit well with Danny. “It was funny because one of the ladies I used to work with said, hey you need to contact On Your Side’s Gary Harper and on a whim I did.”

I got a hold of NCL and asked them to review Danny’s account. They did and immediately returned $1,174 to his credit card. “I think you’re amazing. Never in a million years did I think I would be reaching out to you guys,” he said. “I did it on a whim and it was just a few hours later that you got in touch with me.”

NCL says it was happy to resolve the issue. However, it never did explain why it didn’t return Danny’s money when the overcharge was initially brought to their attention.

