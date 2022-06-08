Bird flu detected in 3 baby birds at Scottsdale park

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The first detection of avian influenza, or bird flu, was found in Scottsdale on Tuesday, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The disease was found in three baby cormorants, a wild bird, at Eldorado Park near Hayden and McDowell roads.

The contagious disease has been spreading across the nation, with the first case reported in Indiana in February. Officials say birds are generally resistant to the disease, but the Eurasian strain going around the country is different and causing large numbers of wild birds to die. More than 37 million birds in the U.S. have died from the disease, including bald eagles, great horned owls and black vultures.

The transmission risk of the disease between people and birds is low, but officials are warning people to be cautious. You should avoid wild birds, but wash your hands and wear gloves and face masks if you touch them. If you own chickens or other birds, avoid feeding wild birds that may pass the disease to your animals. Officials also say to wash your hands after touching chickens. You can report sick or dead birds at (602) 942-3000. For more information, visit azgfd.com/wildlife/diseases.

