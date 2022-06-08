Your Life
2 people with ‘significant burns’ after apartment fire at Mesa golf resort

Firefighters contained the fire to one apartment.
Firefighters contained the fire to one apartment.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman are in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment at a Mesa golf resort on Wednesday. Firefighters were called out to the Arizona Golf Resort near Power and Broadway roads around 1 p.m. When crews arrived, the two victims were outside and the apartment was on fire. They were rushed to the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix with serious burns. “Possibly life-threatening injuries,” Mesa Police Detective Richard Encinas said.

Firefighters put the flames out and contained the fire to only one apartment. Encinas said officers initially received reports there was an explosion but preliminary information showed that was not the case. It’s unclear what sparked the blaze. “The two people that were inside we’re unable to talk to right now because of their injuries,” said Encinas.

Mesa Fire and Medical Department officials said firefighters rescued one dog from a nearby apartment but wasn’t hurt. No firefighters were injured. Video from the scene showed a number of fire trucks and ambulances centered around the resort’s parking lot.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

