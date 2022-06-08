Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

2 arrested after 5 young children test positive for drugs, police say

Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, and Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, were taken into custody...
Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, and Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, were taken into custody Tuesday, police said.(Rock Hill PD)
By WBTV staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two people are facing charges after five young children tested positive for drugs in South Carolina, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, detectives were notified that the Department of Social Services (DSS) was investigating a home following an incident that happened June 2.

A joint investigation revealed that children in the home, ages 1 to 5, tested positive for illegal narcotics, authorities said.

Police arrested Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, and Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, for exposing the five children to “illicit substances that placed them at an unreasonable risk of harm,” a news release said.

Knuckles and Baxter were taken into custody Tuesday.

Police did not clarify the couple’s relation to the children.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix police have arrested and identified the man who is accused of shooting an innocent...
Police identify man who allegedly shot innocent woman at Walmart Metrocenter
The parents of Alexandria Aniyah "Lexi" Rubio, a 10-year-old girl killed in the Uvalde, Texas,...
Guns hearing: Uvalde victim's parents call for law changes
Lotions and Potions offers natural bath and body products
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’
A bear and coyote were caught on camera together in Minnesota.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Could a bear and coyote be friends?