Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Vigil held for eastern Arizona police officer killed during traffic stop

The community held a candlelight vigil on Monday night to honor fallen Officer Adrian Lopez Sr. He leaves behind a wife and two kids.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds gathered to honor and pay their respects to White Mountain Apache police officer Adrian Lopez. He was killed during a traffic stop on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation Thursday night. Law enforcement, community members, and his family gathered at police headquarters in Whiteriver on Monday.

“He is not a tribal member, he is someone who came apparently out of a state, just to help our people, to protect our people,” said one community member.

Tribal officer killed, another hurt in eastern Arizona shootings; suspect dead

He leaves behind a wife and two kids. They were at the vigil along with Officer Lopez’s sister. His family is heartbroken but said the communities’ support means everything. “It helps because we are so heartbroken but our hearts are warm from all the love that we feel from you all guys, we do appreciate that,” said his wife, Lushana Lopez.

Lopez’s funeral will take place on Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. at the Chief Alchesay Activity Center in Whiteriver. It is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mesa police officer took a Gila monster after a DUI stop late Sunday night.
Gila monster confiscated by Mesa officers during DUI stop
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Monkeypox cases have appeared suddenly and unexpectedly, with no readily available explanation.
Arizona reports first probable case of Monkeypox in Maricopa County