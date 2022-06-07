Terra Farm & Manor offers unique culinary experience in Northern Arizona

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nestled 45 minutes north of Prescott, Terra Farm and Manor is a culinary experience like no other.

It’s the brainchild of James Porter, a well-known Arizona chef who set out to create a gem in the high desert centered around food.

“This is the ability to kind of remove yourself from the everyday Valley experience or wherever you’re coming from and really immerse yourself into a regenerative farm practice environment,” Porter said when describing the property.

We visited Terra Farm and Manor to experience the unique retreat firsthand and were greeted by Porter, who shouted “welcome to heaven” when we arrived.

From the moment you set foot on the rustic, tranquil property, you feel like you’re in a different world, far from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Terra is a working farm and manor where guests can spend several days cooking, mingling, relaxing, and exploring the 100-acre property.

“We’re growing everything, we’re raising everything and it’s really truly a farm-to-table experience,” Porter said.

When you visit, you don’t feel like you’re a traditional hotel guest. Instead, you feel like you’re part of the team working to make this place special.

“Our maximum is 16 and we’d like to hover on the 12 to 14-range so it is very intimate, very hands-on and extremely detailed and curated for the guests,” Porter said.

There are only eight guest rooms on the property, and all of them are named after trees in Arizona.

“The Arizona Sycamore room is our master suite. It has a really beautiful clawfoot tub and just luxury amenities. This kind of very tranquil Western kind of atmosphere,” Porter said while giving us a suite tour.

The property has dozens of animals, three greenhouses, a great room, a wine cellar, a library, a game room, and multiple kitchens used for cooking classes.

“You’re gonna learn to use local ingredients, you will learn how to use really good ingredients the correct way. We focus a lot on technique,” Porter said when describing the cooking classes.

One of Porter’s favorite places on the property is the outdoor fireplace and patio area, where guests gather for wine tasting and outdoor grilling.

It’s the brainchild of James Porter, a well-known Arizona chef who set out to create a gem in the high desert centered around food.

“I wanted to recreate what would be in my backyard so guests can make themselves feel at home when they’re here,” Porter said.

Terra Farm and Manor has availability in the Fall. Prices start at $2,500 for a 3-day experience, including accommodations, cooking classes, activities, meals, snacks, beverages, taxes, and a service charge. Click here for more information.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.