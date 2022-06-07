Friendly brothers who love cooking, each other looking for good family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --The sizzle and smell of Carne Asada are good any day. But what makes them even better is a private cooking lesson from two amazing chefs. Juan and his brother Angel were fast learners, too, when they recently visited Gallo Blanco Cafe in the Garfield neighborhood of central Phoenix. Chef Doug Robson owns the place, and he and Chef Carlos Diaz let the friendly and super likable brothers make everything from tortillas to tacos.

Juan (left) and Angel recently got a private cooking lesson at Gallo Blanco Cafe in the Garfield neighborhood of central Phoenix. (Arizona's Family)

Juan is a big football fan, the New Orleans Saints, to be specific, and loves to joke around and do as brothers do. “We talk smack about each other every day,” Juan said as he laughed. “But we’re still brothers, and we like to mess around; that’s what brothers do.”

Juan (Arizona's Family)

Angel said he and his brother make a great team and would do well in an active family.

Both are fans of cooking, and Angel wants to go to culinary school. He added one day, he might get his brother involved.

“I said, ‘Hey Juan, you know what? I want to have you in my restaurant to do desserts’,” Angel said. “Because he loves making desserts.”

Angel (Arizona's Family)

But also on their minds, finding a home and family to call their own.

Even with their unlimited positivity, Angel said there have been tough moments in foster care.

“It was kinda hard for me and my brother and sister not seeing our mom for a long time,” he said. “So, me and my brother would cry every day. Sometimes we would cry some days because we would see people leave, be going to their families, [and[ we [had] to stay home.”

Both teens hope those days are gone, and that life brings plenty of possibilities -- maybe even as culinary kings with a restaurant of their own where they make the food and desserts they love.

Juan (left) and Angel (Arizona's Family)

To find out how you might become a forever family for Juan and Angel or other Arizona waiting children, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602-930-4900 or by emailing nfo@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

