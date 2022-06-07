Five charming homes across the Valley for under $450,000

Looking to settle down in the Valley of the Sun? Explore five great options from Opendoor, all under $450,000. Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with simple, certain, and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.

1.) 14 E Manzanita Dr., Phoenix, AZ 85020

Price: $429,000

Rooms: 2 bed/2 bath

This two-bedroom, two-bath home boasts 1,116 square feet of charm. High ceilings in the living room create an airy space, complemented by a cozy fireplace. Enjoy preparing meals in the stunning kitchen with sleek counters, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous gray cabinetry. The primary bedroom features plush carpet, a spacious closet, and a private bathroom, complete with modern fixtures. Outdoor living and entertaining are a breeze with the back patio, perfect for barbeques. Don’t wait to make this beautiful home yours!

2.) 1912 W. Belmont Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85021

Price: $419,000

Rooms: 3 bed/2.5 bath

With three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and 2,400 square feet, there is no shortage of space in this North Phoenix home. Start with the kitchen: a pristine environment for any at-home chef who appreciates beautiful, updated counters and stainless steel appliances. The primary suite is designed for relaxation, complete with a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with double sinks. Entertain on the back patio, perfect for lovers of outdoor living. With lighting, ceiling fans, and fixtures flowing throughout, this home is ready for its next owner.

3) 3218 W Glendale Ave #23, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Price: $446,000

Rooms: 3 bed/2.5 bath

This charming three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home is the space of dreams – 1,470 square feet of space to be exact. People who live in their kitchens will love the sleek counters, subway tiled backsplash, stainless appliances, and spacious cabinetry. The bright interior is drenched in natural light and complete with neutral hardwood floors and plush carpet in all the right places. The primary bedroom includes a private ensuite and walk-in closet, and the other two bedrooms offer ceiling fans and sizable closets.

4) 11640 N Tatum Blvd #3069 Phoenix, AZ 85028

Price: $390,000

Rooms: 1 bed/1 bath

This is a fantastic one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 866-square-foot home in a sought-after Phoenix location. The kitchen is surprisingly spacious, offering ample counter space, tiled backsplash, stainless appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. In the living room, curl up in front of a cozy fireplace. Relax in your primary suite, complete with a spacious closet and an en-suite bathroom. Each room features a large window. With the large covered balcony, you’ll be thrilled to call this place home.

5) 4120 N 78th St #108

Price: $440,000

Rooms: 2 bed/2 bath

This Scottsdale corner home offers two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,010 square feet of space. The kitchen welcomes you in with its warm wood cabinets, granite countertops, light stone backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. With a mix of hardwood floors and plush carpet, each room flows into the next. Outdoors, you’ll find a private back patio as the perfect setting for entertaining, grilling, and dining al fresco.

