Exclusive video shows fireworks launched at an Ahwatukee home

AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Home surveillance cameras captured someone throwing a firework at a home in Ahwatukee on Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., 13-year-old Matthew Rogers heard a loud boom and looked out his bedroom window and saw a bush on fire. “My mom’s always said fire, flood or blood, if it’s not that don’t wake her up,” Rogers said. “This time I actually got to wake her up because it was fire, flood or blood.”

Down the hall, his mom had just woken up to the same loud noise. “I heard my son’s now heavily pitter patter coming down the hallway with a knock that said, ‘mom there’s something on fire out front,’” said Nikki Micale.

Micale said she ran outside in her pajamas, worried about her neighbors and anything else that may be in the fire’s path. “My concern was about elderly neighbors that may not hear me tell them to get out. I knew that my truck and trailer were out front that morning and I was concerned if there was a fire with a propane tank there could be possible explosions,” said Micale.

Micale and her husband put the fire out with a garden hose as Rogers called 911. However, they were able to put the fire out themselves. “No emergency services were needed. We got it all under control,” said Rogers.

Then, the family immediately checked their surveillance cameras. First, the video shows a white pickup truck that pulled up and stopped at the end of the cul-de-sac. Next, you can hear two people talking, but it is hard to understand what they’re saying. Then you can see someone walk closer into the cul-de-sac, light something on fire, and then toss it towards the house.

“I think those are fireworks that were meant to go up in the sky, I don’t think those are the traditional ones you would buy at the local market to celebrate the holidays,” Micale said. “We really focus on being a community around here and that’s just something disheartening to see that somebody with ill-intentions would potentially damage not only property but put other people at risk.”

Micale’s truck, which was parked out front because they were heading to the lake that morning, was covered in ash. “In the video, you can see all of the explosion and the soot and the ash end up all over the truck, and the little burn marks go through the clear coat,” Micale said. “I’ve really worked hard as a school teacher to do what I do and take care of the community, and I’m just really hoping I can preserve my investment.”

She and her family made the best out of the chaos and went to get breakfast at 4 a.m. after not being able to fall back asleep. “My advice for others about scare factors is don’t let things stop you from exploring and experiencing the life. We have a great city and a great community and our lake day was fabulous,” Micale said.

Micale did file a police report with the Phoenix Police Department in case it happens to anyone else in the area. Phoenix Police said charges for a crime like this could range from criminal damage to aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.