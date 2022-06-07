Excessive Heat Warning begins Wednesday; peak heat this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As expected, the Excessive Heat Watch for metro Phoenix and much of central and western Arizona has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning. High temperatures will peak around 110 Wednesday and Thursday and in the 112-114 degree range for the weekend. That could set some records. This is the first big heat wave of the season, and we urge everyone to take care while outdoors. A strong ridge of high-pressure building over the western third of the country is the culprit. Right now, it looks like Saturday will be the hottest day of the heat wave.

Also, some moisture is being squeezed into the state, and it appears we’ll see some afternoon thunderstorms in southeast Arizona and the mountains both Wednesday and Thursday. The bad thing about that is most of these will be called “dry” thunderstorms that will have little rain but can produce dangerous lightning that can start wildfires. So this is a delicate time in the fire season before the “wet” monsoon kicks in.

Last year, we had 19 days of 110 degrees or more, which is below average. In the past 30 years, we’ve been averaging about 21 such days a year, and in 2020, the summer of COVID, we had 53 days of 110 degrees or more.

