Excessive heat in the forecast; Arizona’s Family issuing First Alert days

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready for the heat! Temps today in Phoenix will be hotter than Monday, with highs climbing to around 107 degrees later this afternoon.

Our average high for this time of year is 102, so highs will be above normal. We will go way above normal getting into the middle of the week and your weekend.

A rather large and robust area of high pressure will expand over the region this week. It will bring our first 110-degree day in Phoenix of the summer. We will see highs climb even more heading into the weekend, with 113 forecasted for Saturday.

Because of these extreme temps, Arizona’s Family First Alert weather team has declared Wednesday through Monday as First Alert Weather Days. It means you need to be aware and take extra precautions because of the weather. Be sure to avoid the hottest hours of the day, stay in reliable air conditioning, and drink plenty of water.

It looks like a trough could help snap this heat streak next week, but we will see. In the meantime, plan on extreme heat for at least the next five days.

Have a great day, and keep cool!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.