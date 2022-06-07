City of Phoenix, AC company provide tips for summer’s first heat wave

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Scorching and dangerous high heat is on the way to Arizona. The weather service is upgrading the Excessive Heat Watch to an Excessive Heat Warning, triggering a wave of first alert weather days with temperatures above 110. City officials said they’re prepared for this heat wave with resources, while AC companies have tips to keep your home cool. “We haven’t seen temperatures yet this year,” said David Hondula, the City of Phoenix’s Director of Heat Response and Mitigation. “We are going to take a jump up from 105-115 over the stretch of a week.”

Hondula is urging you to stay hydrated, take note of how your body is feeling in triple-digit temperatures and check on your loved ones. “Check on friends, family members, neighbors, especially people who are at higher risk and include the very young or very old; could include folks who are taking medication that can make it hard for their body to sense how hot they are,” said Hondula. He recommends staying inside during hot summer hours.

Mike Donley with Donley AC & Plumbing said the first thing you should do is change your air filter. “The single most efficient thing you can do to cool better and save money is to go to the store and get some clean ones and change them every month during summer,” said Donley.

Donley said you should keep your thermostat at 78 degrees when temperatures are 110 or above to limit the strain on your unit. “Once your AC breaks if its your only unit, you probably going to see your house go up to the 90 this time of year,” said Donley. “The safest thing you can do is get out of the house, go to the mall, go to the movies, find a friend to stay with.”

And if you don’t have a place to go, Hondula said they have 100 cooling centers and hydration stations in the City of Phoenix. For more information, click/tap here.

