Casa Grande teen accused of threatening to carry out mass shootings

Joshua Adam Bowen booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on charges of making a...
Joshua Adam Bowen booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on charges of making a terrorist threat.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Casa Grande 19-year-old was arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up several public places and praised last month’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The Federal Bureau of Investigations said it received a tip about Joshua Adam Bowen’s disturbing comments online. Agents said he threatened to harm people by committing mass shootings at a nearby high school, police station and movie theater, according to police.

The FBI told the Casa Grande Police Department, which sent its officers to track Bowen down. He was arrested on Sunday. Officers said he didn’t have any weapons on him when he was taken into custody, but they believe he could have access to guns. He was booked into jail on charges of making a terrorist threat. His bond was set at $150,000. “There is no doubt in my mind this individual was intent on hurting people and, ultimately, would have found a way to do it,” Casa Grande Chief of Police Mark McCrory said in a statement. “We are not immune to the issues we see across our country, but our department will be diligent in investigating all threats and will continue to encourage citizens to report this type of behavior to law enforcement.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

