Camelback Mountain, Piestewa Peak trails temporarily closed during extreme heat warning

The excessive heat warning means trails at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak will be temporarily closed from Wednesday to Sunday.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hikers planning to hit the trails on Phoenix’s two most popular mountains won’t be able to get their exercise in during the day. Camelback Mountain’s Echo and Cholla trails and trails connected to Piestewa Peak Trailhead will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday because of the excessive heat warning. Signs will be posted reminding people of the closure, and the parking lot gates will be closed.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued an excessive heat warning for the Phoenix area and parts of western Arizona from Wednesday at 10 a.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m. Nearly a year ago, the City of Phoenix started a pilot program where the officials would temporarily shut down those trails during the days when an excessive heat warning is in effect. The move came after two firefighters were hospitalized in June 2021 after multiple mountain rescues in the extreme heat. On July 30, 2021, a woman from out of town died in the heat while hiking Camelback Mountain. The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department made the program permanent in October. “We did have positive results. We had a decline in mountain rescues,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said.

Park rangers have said they’ll try to educate people, but they can give out citations. It would be a class one misdemeanor, with a fine of up to $2,500 and six months in jail. As for the other hiking spots in Phoenix, those trails will remain open. They’re less strenuous and populated compared to Camelback and Piestewa. For more information, click/tap here.

