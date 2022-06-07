2 arrested after argument leads Casa Grande police to find fentanyl, cocaine

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Casa Grande police say they arrested two people after an argument led police to find fentanyl pills and cocaine on the side of the road over the weekend.

Police say it happened Sunday morning around 10 a.m. after Hunter Bechtel, 25, and Jordan Ramirez, 24, had been in an argument on the side of a road near Pinal Avenue and Centennial Boulevard in Casa Grande.

When officers showed up, a K9 alerted police to the suspects’ vehicle, where they found about 3,000 fentanyl pills and an ounce of cocaine. Detectives say some of the drugs were packaged to be sold.

Bechtel and Ramirez face a charge of possession and transportation of a narcotic drug.

Two weeks ago, two Phoenix women were arrested in Casa Grande after a traffic stop uncovered hundreds of thousands of Fentanyl pills, a gun, and a large amount of cash. About 500,000 fentanyl pills were seized in that bust.

