Watermelon Fire shuts down I-17 in both directions near Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Northern Arizona firefighters are working to put out the Watermelon Fire, which has shut down I-17 in both directions Sunday afternoon. The wildfire is burning about 4 miles north of the Sedona exit at milepost 298. The fire is about 25 to 30 acres, but Coconino National Forest officials say forward progress has been stopped.

The fire started around 2:50 p.m. after officials say an RV caught fire near milepost 303, and the fire spread quickly into Coconino National Forest land. There are no further details available on when the roads will reopen in the area.

*CLOSURE REMINDER*



I-17 is closed in BOTH directions north of SR 179 due to an incident that began as a vehicle fire and is now known as the #WatermelonFire.



SB is closed at milepost 306. NB is closed at milepost 299.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.#aztraffic #I17 pic.twitter.com/456omam2Yt — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 6, 2022

