Watermelon Fire shuts down I-17 in both directions near Sedona

The fire started around 2:50 p.m. around 4 miles north of Sedona exit 298, near milepost 303 on the northbound side of the interstate.(AP Images)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Northern Arizona firefighters are working to put out the Watermelon Fire, which has shut down I-17 in both directions Sunday afternoon. The wildfire is burning about 4 miles north of the Sedona exit at milepost 298. The fire is about 25 to 30 acres, but Coconino National Forest officials say forward progress has been stopped.

The fire started around 2:50 p.m. after officials say an RV caught fire near milepost 303, and the fire spread quickly into Coconino National Forest land. There are no further details available on when the roads will reopen in the area.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

