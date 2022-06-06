Warm start to an even hotter week ahead for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice morning to start your week in Phoenix today. Temps will be in the 70s and low 80s to start.

We have a hot day ahead with highs reaching 105 degrees later this afternoon. This will be a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

The big story this week is some dangerous heat headed our way in Arizona. A large and powerful ridge of high pressure will move into the area by the middle of the week. This will bring very high temps and potentially dangerous heat to the southern deserts. Plan on highs climbing to 110 by Wednesday or Thursday. We should see 113 by the weekend in Phoenix.

Please use caution outside and do your best to stay cool. Heat is the number one weather-related killer.

Some moisture will creep into the state by the weekend. This could lead to limited thunderstorms over the mountains of eastern Arizona. It does not look to be overly impressive though. Have a great day and think ahead about how you plan to stay cool this weekend!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.