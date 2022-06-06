Special bingo night in Cottonwood helps those in the community struggling

COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bingo night has a whole new meaning in the town of Cottonwood, thanks in part to a local woman who hosts the event every Wednesday.

Christine Kramer hosts “Not Your Mama’s Bingo” at the Main Stage Bar, and the money raised goes to someone in need. People come together every week for someone struggling in the community, and there are prizes, plenty of fun, and camaraderie.

And that’s not all, Christine also volunteers at the sisterhood connection. It is another local group of volunteers who put together fundraisers geared toward empowering women. They raise money for children in foster care or ensure they have food, clothing, shelter, and school supplies. She herself knows how important that support is as that helped her get through fighting cancer.

