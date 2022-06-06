Section Seven basketball tournament tips off at State Farm Stadium next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some of the country’s biggest high school basketball teams are coming to State Farm Stadium in Glendale this month.

The Fiesta Bowl Section Seven, presented by the Legacy Foundation, is an invite-only tournament that will tip-off at State Farm Stadium on June 16th.

The Fiesta Bowl joins Section Seven in its first year as title partner of the event. The Fiesta Bowl supports organizations that commit to the success of their communities through youth, sports, and education.

This tournament allows high school students to play in front of hundreds of college basketball recruiters from all over the country.

Section Seven Tournament Details

What: Best 220 teams from 12 states compete in 450 games

When: June 16-19, 2022

Where: State Farm Stadium

Courts: 12 courts under one roof

Admission: Free

Why: More than 500 college coaches use this tournament for recruiting purposes

Event Details

Event Schedule

