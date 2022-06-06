Your Life
Section Seven basketball tournament tips off at State Farm Stadium next week

Section Seven Graphic
Section Seven Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some of the country’s biggest high school basketball teams are coming to State Farm Stadium in Glendale this month.

The Fiesta Bowl Section Seven, presented by the Legacy Foundation, is an invite-only tournament that will tip-off at State Farm Stadium on June 16th.

The Fiesta Bowl joins Section Seven in its first year as title partner of the event. The Fiesta Bowl supports organizations that commit to the success of their communities through youth, sports, and education.

This tournament allows high school students to play in front of hundreds of college basketball recruiters from all over the country.

Section Seven Tournament Details

  • What: Best 220 teams from 12 states compete in 450 games
  • When: June 16-19, 2022
  • Where: State Farm Stadium
  • Courts: 12 courts under one roof
  • Admission: Free
  • Why: More than 500 college coaches use this tournament for recruiting purposes
  • Event Details
  • Event Schedule

