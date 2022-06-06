First heat wave of the year expected for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are preparing for our first summer heat stretch of the season this week. We have declared First Alert WX Days for Wednesday through next Monday. June is typically our hottest month, so nothing unusual about this heat stretch. For the beginning of the week, expect highs on Tuesday to be around 107 under sunny skies. A push of moisture from the south will bring some clouds and a push of humidity on Wednesday and Thursday, but at this point, it doesn’t seem to back off our highs from approaching 110.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect for the Valley; all of Maricopa and Pinal counties, Tucson and most of Pima county, portions of Yavapai, Gila and the lower elevations areas of the Grand Canyon. There will also be an Excessive Heat Watch for most of the southwest and Western Arizona from Wednesday through Monday evening. For Wednesday, the northern and southeastern Valley areas will start to see the hottest temperatures and be under a high heat risk.

Dangerous heat for most of the state starts Wednesday. (AZ Family First Alert WX team)

Excessive Heat Watch begins Wednesday. (AZ Family First Alert WX Team)

As we roll into Friday, Saturday and Sunday, this is when our heat will peak as high pressure remains right on top of us and strengthens. Look for daytime highs to be 112-115 in some of the hottest Valley locations. This heat can be dangerous to pets, children and the elderly if you are not taking frequent breaks from the sun or staying hydrated. We would not be surprised if we remain in the 110-degree territory most of next week. Stay with the AZ Family First Alert WX Team for the latest on this heat!

