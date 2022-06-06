Advertisement

First Alert weather days issued as extreme heat moves into Arizona

First Alert Weather Day graphic
By Royal Norman
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for metro Phoenix and much of western and central Arizona. The watch, which will evolve into a warning by Tuesday afternoon, is for six days starting Wednesday and lasting until Monday evening. For sure afternoon highs will surpass 110 degrees during this heat wave and we may get to 115 or more. The first day of the excessive heat is forecast for Wednesday and this map shows much of the heat stress will be across central Arizona and the Valley.

Central and southern Arizona will see high risk for extreme heat.
Typically, we get about 20 heat warnings each summer. However, in 2020 we had 48 excessive heat warnings: a record.

2020 saw a record amount of heat warnings for Phoenix.
So why does heat concern us? Yes, we get it every year, but it’s still very dangerous. Here’s a chart comparing heat-related deaths from 2010 to 2020 in Arizona to deaths from lightning and flooding. Be careful out there and check on your neighbors.

Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in Arizona.
There are simple ways to beat the heat.
