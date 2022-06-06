Exclusive video shows terrified party-goers running for cover during mass shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ty Magitt has seen crime in his community, but nothing like this. “I don’t know if they were shooting at each other, shooting in the air, or shooting back and forth,” said Magitt. “I don’t know where the gunfire was going, but it was quite a bit.”

Surveillance video from early Saturday morning shows a crowd of people running and screaming after several suspects started shooting outside a party off of 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road in Phoenix. A 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others were injured in the shooting.

The Phoenix business owner said he was in his office, working late when the party at the strip mall across the street got out of control. He estimates between 100 and 200 young people were hanging out on the street and in a couple of parking lots when several people pulled out guns and opened fire. “I was inside, it shook me, up so I came out, cracked the door and saw all the running, and went back inside,” said Magitt. “Whoever did it has no remorse, no remorse because they seen all the kids out here. Maybe they were kids themselves, whatever it was, no remorse for life at all.”

Video from a surveillance camera nearby and obtained exclusively by Arizona's Family caught the chaotic scene as the gunshots filled the air.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that the party had been advertised on social media and attracted attendees from across the Valley. It’s unclear whether the office space was rented out to host the party or someone snuck in to hold the event.

Detectives are reaching out to the public for help in tracking down the shooters. So far, no arrests have been made. “Some of the challenges are, for witnesses to come forward and speak,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Phillip Krynsky. “A lot of people were there, so lots of things happened. Some of the victims fled scene and were transported to different hospitals.”

Neighbors said this isn’t the first time a party has been held at the strip mall, and it’s not the first time shots have been fired. Magitt has a bullet hole in one of his cars out front from a recent party. “It’s office space, not billiards, or a place to throw parties,” said Magitt. “Somebody should be held accountable for it.”

