Briana’s Journal: Finding Robert Fisher

ENTRY 1: JUNE 6, 2022

This is easily the biggest project and case we’ve ever worked on. I feel like we’re at a point with interest in true crime where people are eager for answers and to see cases solved – and technology has come so far from where we were back when this case happened in 2001. So many people around the world know about the Robert Fisher case; people have seen the same pictures of him and his family for years, and yet we still don’t know where he is. It’s infuriating, and what he did to his family is nothing short of disgusting and upsetting. There are no other suspects – detectives say without a doubt Robert Fisher murdered his family and rigged that house to explode. Our team wanted to take this investigation to the next level, and bring our viewers and podcast listeners along the journey with us, in real time, as we discover and uncover so many new parts of this case.

This is what you can expect from us as we unravel this investigation:

- Exclusive access to the case file and evidence

- The biggest tips in the case explored with shocking pictures

- A deep dive (literally) into caves near where Fisher’s car was found

- Brand new interviews with people involved in the case, some who have never spoken out before

- New leads in the case

The first podcast episode of Finding Robert Fisher comes out on the True Crime Arizona podcast June 13th.

The Finding Robert Fisher documentary will air in late August.

We’ve never done journal entries like this about a big investigation, but I wanted a place where I could put my raw thoughts and behind-the-scenes feelings onto paper, and take all of you with me on this journey.

Will be back soon,

- Briana

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.