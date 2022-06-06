AZDHS launches new formula resource page for struggling Arizona families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services just launched a new resource guide to help families during the baby formula shortage.

Abbott Nutrition, the nation’s largest producer of baby formula, has resumed production at its plant in Michigan, but it will take several weeks to have baby formula on store shelves. In the meantime, Arizona families can find helpful information on a new page created by AZDHS. The site answers frequently asked questions like what parents should do when they transition to a different formula or what happens if your little one has side effects when you switch.

“Key pieces on that resource page include opportunities for alternative options that they may see that are on the shelves, but maybe a little bit different than the brand that they’re used to identifying, and really these alternatives are options that most babies can change to easily,” said Carla Berg, Deputy Director for Public Health Services,

Parents are asked to remember a few key reminders for their babies’ health during the shortage:

Because infants have specific dietary needs, it’s risky to change formulas or make your own

Don’t water down the formula you have

Do not make homemade formula

Babies should not be given cow’s milk, goat’s milk, plant-based or nut-based milk in the place of formula

Buy your formula only from trusted sources

If your child requires a specific type of formula, reach out to your doctor to see what they can do to help you.

“There are different options of calling ahead to retailers and stores that you may be visiting before you go and check their shelves to help and ultimately also talking to your child’s doctor about those options, especially for babies who need that specialized formula,” Berg said.

AZDHS recommends that if your baby is newborn to 11 months old, feed them breast milk, a different kind of formula or the same in a concentrate or ready-to-feed form, or any standard cow’s milk formula. If you need to seek another option, ask your doctor about using whole milk for babies that are nearly a year old for a short while. If you need someone else’s breast milk, check with a local milk bank or the 24-Hour Arizona Breastfeeding Hotline at 1-800-833-4642.

