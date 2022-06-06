2 people shot after fight at Phoenix bus stop, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fight ended in a shooting that left two people injured at a Phoenix bus stop early Monday morning.

Investigators tell Arizona’s Family that it all started when a fight broke out between four people at the bus stop at 19th and Dunlap avenues at around 4 a.m. At some point, someone pulled out a handgun, and a man and a woman were shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the woman remains in critical condition.

Police told Arizona’s Family that two people were taken into custody but released no other information. Video from the scene showed westbound lanes of Dunlap Avenue closed in the area, from 19th to 23rd avenues. Traffic is expected to be closed throughout the morning while detectives investigate.

