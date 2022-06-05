Your Life
Young girl, 3 others hospitalized after rollover crash near Phoenix Sky Harbor

Crews were on the scene of a crash at 20th Street & Jefferson, near the I-10 & Phoenix Sky...
Crews were on the scene of a crash at 20th Street & Jefferson, near the I-10 & Phoenix Sky Harbor early Sunday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix fire crews say a serious crash near Phoenix Sky Harbor caused four people to be rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. after a U-Haul and an SUV crashed near 20th and Jefferson streets. Firefighters showed up to find the U-Haul on its side and the SUV on top of the truck. According to Capt. Scott Douglas, the people inside the SUV had to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition including a man, a woman, and a 9-year-old girl. Police said a man from the U-Haul was taken by ambulance in stable condition. A fifth person was treated on the scene, but it’s not clear what vehicle they were in.

Valley Metro says eastbound trains are arriving on westside platforms at the 12th Street and Washington and the 24th Street and Washington stops. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

