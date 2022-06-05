Young girl, 3 others hospitalized after rollover crash near Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix fire crews say a serious crash near Phoenix Sky Harbor caused four people to be rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. after a U-Haul and an SUV crashed near 20th and Jefferson streets. Firefighters showed up to find the U-Haul on its side and the SUV on top of the truck. According to Capt. Scott Douglas, the people inside the SUV had to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition including a man, a woman, and a 9-year-old girl. Police said a man from the U-Haul was taken by ambulance in stable condition. A fifth person was treated on the scene, but it’s not clear what vehicle they were in.

Valley Metro says eastbound trains are arriving on westside platforms at the 12th Street and Washington and the 24th Street and Washington stops. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Service Alert: (Update)-We are continuing to pick up eastbound passengers on the westbound platforms at 12th St/Wash and 24th St/Wash. Eastbound trains are running up to 35 min late. #vmtraffic #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) June 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.